Delta variant causing more cases of virus in the unvaccinated population

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is being hit with a rise of COVID cases, as is the state of Oklahoma and many other parts of the United States. “I am disheartened because we are going to go into a second wave and we did not need to. But we are and it is already starting. The hospitalizations are increasing,” explained Dr. Susan Menhert Kay of Morton Comprehensive Health Services. “I had a patient the other day who said, ‘Well I have been studying it.’ I said, 'Well you studied too long. You have COVID.'”