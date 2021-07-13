Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Delta variant causing more cases of virus in the unvaccinated population

By Kimberly Jackson, KTUL staff
okcfox.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is being hit with a rise of COVID cases, as is the state of Oklahoma and many other parts of the United States. “I am disheartened because we are going to go into a second wave and we did not need to. But we are and it is already starting. The hospitalizations are increasing,” explained Dr. Susan Menhert Kay of Morton Comprehensive Health Services. “I had a patient the other day who said, ‘Well I have been studying it.’ I said, 'Well you studied too long. You have COVID.'”

okcfox.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 1

Community Policy