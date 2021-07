There has been widespread shock and disbelief that, once again, the England football team lost a major match on penalties. The great dream that united the country is over and the recriminations have begun. That three of the players who failed to score a penalty goal happen to be black, and have been racially abused on social media, is awful, though, to be honest, I think any player who missed a penalty would have been targeted. Football attracts a certain kind of yob. Nasty, extremist elements of society also lurk on the internet, particularly on Twitter. The two together make for a toxic brew.