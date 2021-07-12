Monster Hunter Stories 2: Where To Find All Royal Monsters | End-Game Guide
What to fight unique, powerful monsters in Monster Hunter Stories 2? You’ll want to find the Royal Monsters — unique powerful monster breeds that you’ll only find in the fields. There are six Royal Monsters, and if you want to grab one of their eggs, you’ll need to chase them to their dens. Before you can do that, you need to find them. I recommend waiting until you’re pretty far in the game before attempting to go back and grab these special monsters.gameranx.com
Comments / 0