Tagovailoa could spark Terps this season

There has been a quite a bit of news over the last few months in both the Maryland Football and Basketball Programs. Let us look at those Headlines with my commentary. -It was a given from day one the way Maryland Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Turgeon talked that Darryl Morsell had played his last game as a Terrapin. His transferring to Marquette came down to wanting to have an opportunity to work on his offensive game and get more opportunities to score. He will still be a long shot in next year’s NBA Draft and is likely an overseas player, but he feels he is giving himself the best chance. In addition, Morsell gave all he had for four years to Maryland. He went to the NCAA Tournament multiple times (who knows what could have happened in 2020) and even won a share of a Big Ten Regular Season Title. He probably felt he went about as far as he could go anyway with MD. Now if he and Aaron Wiggins had returned along with the current crop of transfer’s I would strongly disagree, but I think the program’s potential success at this point was secondary to his individual needs…