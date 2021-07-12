Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth East High School Hires New Boys Hockey Coach

By Nick Cooper
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 15 days ago
(Duluth, MN - July 12, 2021) -- Duluth East High School officials announced today the hire of Steve Pitoscia as head coach for the Duluth East Boys Hockey program. Pitoscia brings to the position over 30 years experience as a hockey player, coach and volunteer. His career includes Assistant Coach and Scout for the Omaha Lancers Hockey Club; Head Coach for 16U/18U Teams, Omaha /Mastery AAA Hockey; Assistant Boys Hockey Coach for Duluth East High School and Marshall School; Head Coach for the Duluth East Bantam AA Hockey Club and Coach for Cloquet Bantam AA Hockey Club.

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

University of Wisconsin-Superior Hires New Baseball Coach

Just over a month after former coach Frank Pufall resigned after five seasons with the team, the Yellowjackets have a new baseball coach. The University of Wisconsin-Superior announced today that they hired TJ Oakes, who spent the past six seasons as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Saint Mary's University in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

