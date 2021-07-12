Kenneth Weed, of Buchanan

Kenneth Weed, 83, of Buchanan, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born to Mildred (Spalding) and Robert Weed on Aug. 18, 1937, in Dowagiac. He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School, and joined the US Marines. He was in the country’s service from 1960 until his honorable discharge on Aug. 9, 1962. Kenneth worked as a janitor for the Buchanan School System as well as Clarks in Buchanan. Ken was a lively and infectiously happy individual; he brought smiles to all he encountered.