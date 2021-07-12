Cancel
Psychonauts 2 Will Have An Invincibility Option For Accessibility

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouble Fine, the creators of the long-awaited upcoming game Psychonauts 2, announced a new accessibility option for the game — an invincibility mode. When the game rolls out on August 25, players will be able to play through the whole thing with this on, and it won’t affect the outcome of the game.

