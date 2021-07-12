Psychonauts 2 Will Have An Invincibility Option For Accessibility

Some sequels can be a long time in the making. Reasons are numerous – the developers may go their separate ways, they may have creative differences, or simply a lack of funds. Even if the original game turns out to be good and earns somewhat of a cult classic status, it may still take years or even decades for a follow up to resurface. Such is the case of Psychonauts, a mind-bending platforming game that made its debut in 2005, which was met fairly positively at the time but lacked strong sales. Developers Double Fine Productions, and creative lead Tim Schafer, have gone on to make a few other titles since then, but ten years later in 2015 they finally announced that a sequel is happening. We had a chance to play through a couple of levels from Psychonauts 2, and attend a brief Q&A with the game's creators, before the game is set to launch next month.