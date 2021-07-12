Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Early Build Of Half-Life Unveiled From Ex-Valve Developer

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigging into the history of any video game development studio is bound to pull up some interesting nuggets of information. We’ve seen plenty of fascinating scrapped projects, ideas on how certain mechanics came up in conversations to simply watching a build go from a prototype into a full video game release. You likely would suspect that we know just about everything there is to know when it comes to big-name video game projects. For instance, Half-Life is a huge IP and recently we got a bit of insight behind the original prototype developers were toying around with.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Half Life#Video Game#Game Mechanics#Nuggets#Half Life#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamestechworm.net

Valve Unveils Its New Handheld Gaming PC – ‘Steam Deck’

Valve on Thursday officially unveiled the Steam Deck, an all-in-one portable PC gaming device that allows gamers to access their Steam Library anytime and anywhere. The Steam Deck features a 7-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio), ambient light sensor, 60Hz refresh rate, and maximum brightness level of 400 nits.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Steam deck does not suffer from stick drift problems, according to Valve Valve

The announcement of Steam Deck took the gaming industry by storm last week. In fact, Valve is trying to deliver a PC in the format of a handheld console, sparing no expense. Gabe Newell said that keeping a relatively low price tag (the Steam Deck starts at $399, provided you’re happy with the standard 64GB eMMC internal storage) was painful but critical to the hardware’s success.
Video GamesDice Insights

Valve Steam Deck: New Opportunities for Game Developers?

Gaming giant Valve has unveiled the Steam Deck, its portable gaming device. With its dual thumb-stick controllers and seven-inch touchscreen, it resembles the bestselling Nintendo Switch. Valve hopes that, by pricing the Steam Deck at $399 (and up, depending on which memory tier you choose), it will compel millions of gamers to rush out and buy it—and that creates a potential opportunity for game developers everywhere.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Cancelled Superman Game Footage Released By Ex-Developer

A former lead designer for Factor 5 has released some gameplay and details for the cancelled Superman video game. Superman has not excelled in the video game space. That much is obvious, and sadly, the Man of Steel’s most memorable games are also the worst. Superman 64 will never be forgotten, and for all the wrong reasons…
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Build developer trust with faster, accurate AppSec testing from Rapid Scan

Synopsys Rapid Scan helps developers build secure apps with faster, accurate application security testing. The post Build developer trust with faster, accurate AppSec testing from Rapid Scan appeared first on Software Integrity Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Software Integrity Blog authored by Scott Johnson....
Behind Viral Videosgoombastomp.com

Half-Life Prototypes and Cut Content Are Getting Showcased on TikTok by An Ex Valve Designer

When you think of TikTok, you’d be forgiven if your first thoughts go to dancing kids trying to get famous. However, there is more to the social media platform than meets the eye, with it also acting as a great way to showcase all kinds of short form video content. This is exactly what Brett Johnson is doing with a certain video that he posted to the platform. Johnson is a former level designer and composer for the infamous video game company Valve- known for franchises such as Left 4 Dead and Portal as well as their creation of the digital video game distribution service Steam. Johnson took to TikTok to show some early level designs for the first Half-Life game.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Geek Review: The Ascent

Progression is a key part of enjoying games, and the heavy lifting is often done by making the player stronger through loot and levelling up. In order to do that, combat is a great way to keep players coming back for more. On that front, Curve Digital and Neon Giant’s The Ascent do get things more right most of the time for an action-shooter, but for everything else, the game just falls short of what it could have been.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Revival: Recolonization is a new post-apocalyptic 4x strategy game

The environment and its laws might alter at critical times in HeroCraft PC’s new game, Revival: Recolonization. Revival is a 4x strategy game set in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. The planet and its laws can change at critical points, providing a rich and highly replayable experience. The company behind the title has released a trailer today that explains the game’s mechanics and features in depth.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Enter The End in Minecraft Dungeons’ Latest DLC – Echoing Void

Mojang Studios and the Xbox Games team are bringing more adventures to the Minecraft Dungeons universe from today, releasing the Echoing Void DLC for the game. Available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Xbox One platforms (as well as the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility), this pack will bring about the conclusion of Minecraft Dungeons’ original story, by taking players to The End to face off against the Arch-llage. But fans need not worry, as this isn’t the scheduled end to their adventures in the game.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Eldest Souls (Switch) Review

Eldest Souls is a pixel art indie debut from Fallen Flag Studios. With it, the developers are bringing a boss rush game with tons of customization options to create unique character builds for any combat encounter. The game attempts to employ a Dark Souls aesthetic but truly ends up in a lane of its own.
Video Gamesgamingpurists.com

5 Exciting Indie Games Coming In August 2021

Another month, meaning more unique indie games to discover and talk about. Here are 5 exciting indie games we are looking forward to that are releasing in August 2021:. A unique RPG from Russian developer Morteshka, we covered the demo for this a while back. Based on slavic myths and folklore dealing with the occult and supernatural, Black Book combines RNG influenced point & click exploration with a turn-based, card-driven combat system. A young sorceress sets on a journey to bring back her beloved from the dead, and to do so, she makes a pact with the Devil – and thus she treads a thin line between good and bad (as evidenced by a morality system in the game).
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Steam Deck Can Be Used With Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell Confirms

You can pair Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld console with an Oculus Quest, Gabe Newell has confirmed. The Valve co-founder and owner spoke about Steam Deck in an interview to IGN this week, re-iterating that the device is essentially a portable, handheld PC and therefore Valve won’t stop you from trying to connect anything to it, including an Oculus Quest.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

5 Great Games That Should Be On the Nintendo Switch

When a new game releases across multiple platforms, players often face a difficult choice. Do I play it on PlayStation for the trophies or on the PC for mouse and keyboard support? Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, another question has arisen. Do I buy a game on Switch so I can play it on the go? For myself, the concept of playing the newest and most popular title in bed or on the road is often a no-brainer.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Deathloop Developers Are Holding An AMA Tomorrow

Deathloop has plenty of fans eager to take on the role of Colt. However, if you wanted to get a bit more insight into the game, then you’ll want to sit in on the developer AMA. Unlike traditional AMA’s, which are held on Reddit, Arkane Studios will hold their own AMA through their official Discord server. Here players can submit their questions and see what developers have to say about the game.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Will Not Have A Ranked Mode At Launch

Battlefield is quite the popular competitive FPS, but you might be surprised the latest installment won’t feature a ranked mode. This is also surprising because the game is all about multiplayer. Unfortunately, those that want to enjoy the game with a ranked gameplay system might be out of luck at launch. Fortunately, there is a way to potentially see this mode brought into the game. If players are vocal enough about it, we should see Battlefield 2042 get a ranked mode added.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Halo Infinite Active Camo Lets Players Avoid Motion Trackers

Halo Infinite is quite the anticipated video game. Thanks to the latest technical preview, fans are getting more insight into the multiplayer gameplay component. This has ultimately allowed players to pick up new exciting features for what’s to come in the next big Halo video game installment. One tiny feature that has plenty of chatter online is the active camo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy