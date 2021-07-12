Early Build Of Half-Life Unveiled From Ex-Valve Developer

When you think of TikTok, you’d be forgiven if your first thoughts go to dancing kids trying to get famous. However, there is more to the social media platform than meets the eye, with it also acting as a great way to showcase all kinds of short form video content. This is exactly what Brett Johnson is doing with a certain video that he posted to the platform. Johnson is a former level designer and composer for the infamous video game company Valve- known for franchises such as Left 4 Dead and Portal as well as their creation of the digital video game distribution service Steam. Johnson took to TikTok to show some early level designs for the first Half-Life game.