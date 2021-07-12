Lynn Parks and Recreation Summer Basketball League rolls on
LYNN — The Lynn Parks and Recreation Summer Basketball League rolled on Monday evening, with five games played over three age divisions. In the elementary school division, team Councilor Buzzy Barton defeated team James A. Lynch by a score of 50-37. Benjamin Phelps led the scoring attack for Councilor Buzzy Barton with 23 points, while Dagon Rucker was right behind with 22 points. For James A. Lynch, Benjamin Rodriguez scored 12 points and Tavion Newbury scored 10 points.www.itemlive.com
