California will 'clarify' K-12 public schools mask enforcement guidance

By Marcus White
audacy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in California’s K-12 public schools who refuse to wear masks indoors won’t be allowed on campus, state officials initially announced Monday. The California Department of Public Health’s updated guidance for the 2021-22 school year released on Monday required all students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors unless they have a medical exemption.

