Are We Getting Bloodborne On The PlayStation 5 & PC?

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEither you love it or hate it, but the Souls and Souls-like games have become such a massive hit within the video game industry. These games bring out a real challenge to them and with each game, the release comes to a flock of players eagerly diving into the title for the brutal battles and challenges that await them. Bloodborne is one of the video game exclusives that came out for the PlayStation 4 back in 2015 and since then, players have been waiting for a sequel to come out. Without diving too deep into the lore, the game follows a Hunter that discovers the city of Yharnam has been taken over by a blood-borne disease. This has left players to venture in and find the source of the plague which again is not a walk in the park.

