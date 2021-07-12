Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Unlock More Expedition Slots & Earn Easy Items

Ahead of this week’s new releases and updates, Apple has revealed two new upcoming Apple Arcade games. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Stories just had its sequel release on Nintendo Switch and PC a few weeks ago. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a fantastic game. It looks like Capcom (and Apple) want to make it easier to get into the spin-off series since Monster Hunter Stories is coming to Apple Arcade as an App Store great in the form of Monster Hunter Stories+. It is worth noting that this Apple Arcade version is the same as the original release that is still available as a premium game on the App Store. If you, like me, were hoping that this would mean controller support and an Apple TV release, that isn’t the case sadly. Sign up to be notified of Monster Hunter Stories+‘s Apple Arcade release here. As always, the release date in the App Store info (that isn’t always the final date) mentions an August 6th release date for Monster Hunter Stories+.