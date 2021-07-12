Monster Hunter Stories 2: How To Unlock More Expedition Slots & Earn Easy Items
Have lots of extra Monsties in your stables you’re not using? Why not send them on Expeditions! Expeditions are a special feature in Monster Hunter Stories 2, where you can send out your unused Monsties to different locations in search of treasure — all while you’re continuing to play like normal. Expeditions take about 40-45 minutes to complete, so you’ll want to return to the Stables after getting a notification to collect your rewards. And Expeditions can get a variety of different rewards; you can focus on earning Exp for your low level Monsties, or you can aim to get monster parts, lots of materials, consumable items, or rare stuff.gameranx.com
Comments / 0