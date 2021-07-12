Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Richard E. Grant Reveals Whether Classic Loki Is Gone for Good: 'How Do You Top That?' (Exclusive)

KTVB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard E. Grant seems the ideal candidate to be conscripted into Marvel's cinematic universe: He's an Oscar nominee (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) who doesn't take himself too seriously (he's been in two Hitman's Bodyguard movies) and he's already on the Disney payroll (having joined the Star Wars franchise for The Rise of Skywalker). Yet, the actor says he and Marvel had never discussed his entrée into the MCU until Loki.

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Richard E. Grant
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Classic Loki#Hiddleston Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki: Richard E. Grant Was “Threatened With Asgard-Like Demolition” to Keep Marvel Secrets

Marvel newcomer Richard E. Grant quips he was "threatened with Asgard-like demolition" to keep quiet about his role in Loki, where the actor plays an older "Classic" version of Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief. A post-credits scene ending Episode 4 of the Marvel Studios series, "The Nexus Event," introduces Grant as the green-and-yellow-suited Classic Loki: one of several Loki variants trapped in The Void. Grant plays a small but pivotal role when he helps Loki Variant L1130 (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in their battle against Alioth, a giant cloud creature and protector of The Void, before dying with gleeful "glorious purpose" in the penultimate episode of Loki.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star Jack Veal Ponders Kid Loki's MCU Future And Whether He's Heard About YOUNG AVENGERS (Exclusive)

All the signs appear to be pointing to Marvel Studios launching some sort of Young Avengers project. Whether that's a movie or TV series remains to be seen, but with characters like Wiccan, Speed, Eli Bradley, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel all part of the MCU (or soon will be), it's impossible to escape the feeling that something might be brewing.
MoviesPopculture

Dove Cameron Reveals Whether She's Open to Returning to the Marvel Universe (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron is one of Hollywood's hottest rising stars, currently seen in the Apple TV+ series Schimgadoon! — a musical comedy that also stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key. But with a roster of film and TV treading the more adventurous side, are Marvel movies in her future? After all, the 25-year-old has some experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the multitalented actress revealed if she's open to doing anything more within the Marvel universe, and from the sounds of it, she's all game!
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI: Kate Herron On Possibly Seeing Frigga Again, Sylvie's Next Move, That 4th Statue, & Throg (Exclusive)

Following the game-changing season finale of Loki, which introduced a brand new threat to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe in the shape of the many different variants of Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains (one of which is the immortal Kang the Conqueror), we were able to sit down with director Kate Herron and get some additional insight into what we saw in the finale and what to expect from the hotly-awaited season two.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Explains King Loki Deleted Scenes, Frog Thor Stories (Phase Zero Exclusive)

The fifth episode of Loki was an extremely fun one in the series as it featured a bunch of Loki Variants ranging from Alligator Loki to Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki. The episode also had some great Marvel easter eggs like the Thanos-Copter and Throg. One fun nod that did not make the cut of the episode was King Loki who was originally seen in the trailer for the show. Loki's director, Kate Herron, recently paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and talked about cutting King Loki and bringing Throg to life.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Director Says Mobius Had a Family Backstory That Might Change (Phase Zero Exclusive)

Loki's first season came to an end last week, but the show's post-credits confirmed that Tom Hiddleston would be returning for a second season. Unfortunately, director Kate Herron will be not be taking the helm of season two as she is moving on to other projects. However, it's clear Herron loved her time on the series and has been enjoying talking about it now that the season has come to an end. In fact, she recently paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and dissected the show from start to finish. One Loki topic that came up was that of Mobius M. Mobius, the character played by Owen Wilson. Not much is known about the character before he was snatched by the TVA, but according to Herron, the show almost featured some flashes of his former life.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba May’ve Just Teased An MCU Return As Heimdall

For the most part, death means absolutely nothing in the world of comic books and their respective blockbuster adaptations, and that’s especially true now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced the concept of alternate realities into the mix, and the DCEU will follow suit next year when The Flash speeds into theaters.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: Has the MCU already revealed how Kid Loki killed Thor?

A surprising moment in Loki was the revelation that Kid Loki killed Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe it can also reveal exactly how it did it, based on the new fan theory we introduced to you in The Truth News. In episode 5 of Loki, Lady Loki (Sophia Di...
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Director Says Kang Debut Drew Inspiration From Immortus (Phase Zero Exclusive)

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted earlier this month, and the episode undeniably shook up the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The live-action series had a lot of surprises for fans in that finale episode, including the debut of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a version of none other than Kang the Conqueror. There was a lot of He Who Remains' appearance that fueled speculation, including whether or not the character was inspired by Immortus, the older and world-weary version of Kang from the comics. During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Loki director Kate Herron teased as much — and also revealed other unique influences upon the character.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Explains Collaboration With Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Phase Zero Exclusive)

The season finale of Loki dopped on Disney+ last week and saw everything getting thrown into chaos after the appearance of Jonathan Majors as "He Who Remains." We already knew Majors would be showing up in the MCU as Kang, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killing this version of the character has set off a multiversal chain of events that will likely affect the greater MCU. In fact, Loki ended with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) no longer remembering Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the TVA having a huge statue of Kang. It's no surprise the MCU is getting into the multiverse considering the title of the Doctor Strange sequel is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Not to mention all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home casting rumors that would certainly confirm the multiverse is at play. Loki director Kate Herron recently paid a visit to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast and was asked how and if the Marvel directors communicate with each other.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I didn't want to catch it': Richard E. Grant reveals he stunned onlookers by wearing gloves to meet Prince Charles early in the pandemic... weeks before the Royal contracted coronavirus

Richard E. Grant has spoken of the stunned reaction he received when he wore gloves to greet Prince Charles at an event early on in the pandemic. The Withnail And I actor, 64, attended the Prince's Trust And TK Maxx & Homesense Awards at London Palladium on March 11, where he joined a host of stars, including Ant and Dec and Michaela Coel, in meeting the Prince.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Reveals Whether Steve Rogers Created a Nexus Event in Avengers: Endgame

While Loki did manage to dive headfirst into the time-traveling rules of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sci-fi plot device wasn't something entirely new to the franchise. A few years prior, Avengers: Endgame set the stage with a time-traveling plot through the Quantum Realm. In fact, there was a moment at the end where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was charged with returning the Infinity Stones to their moments in time before opting to stay in the past and living a full life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Comments / 0

Community Policy