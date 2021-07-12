Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith Is Victim of a Jewelry Robbery at Cannes, Thieves Take Her Mother's Wedding Ring

KTVB
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith appears to have been the victim of a robbery. The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter on Sunday from Cannes, France, seemingly referencing the incident, which multiple outlets have reported on. "Didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes,...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Zima
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Wedding Gown#Diamonds#Gucci High Jewelry#Nice Matin#Et
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Joshua Jackson: Watching my daughter grow up is 'incredible'

Joshua Jackson says seeing his daughter grow up is "the most incredible thing to watch". The 43-year-old actor has 15-month-old daughter Janie with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and has said his journey into fatherhood so far has been "amazing", as he praised his child for being "fearless". He said: "It's...
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith | Celebrities

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question. While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Wears Shirt With Husband Joshua Jackson's Face On It

Jodie Turner-Smith is all about supporting her husband, Joshua Jackson. On Thursday, the 34-year-old British actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story wearing a T-shirt with Jackson's face on it from when he played Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek. Turner-Smith gave a shoutout to 43-year-old Jackson's new...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Why He and Jodie Turner-Smith Opted for a Home Birth

Joshua Jackson is opening up about the reason he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, opted for an at-home delivery for their now one-year-old daughter. Jackson, who welcomed his first baby, Janie, with Smith last April, shared in an interview with Esquire that the two reached their decision of an at-home birth because it would best guarantee Smith's safety, support, and comfort throughout the process. For those undergoing labor amid the pandemic, he explained, many, including his wife, would be required to give birth alone to minimize COVID-19 transmission rates. The thought of leaving his wife alone as a Black woman under the mercy of the American health care system, all the while in a particularly vulnerable state, brought on a slew of anxieties for the actor. "The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women," he noted.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jodie Turner-Smith could play Calypso in Kraven the Hunter

The Kraven the Hunter movie is currently in development and the name Jodie Turner-Smith rings a bell for the movie. Kraven the Hunter is expected to take on the Chameleon in his first big screen appearance, but now we know Sony Pictures would be interested in Jodie Turner-Smith playing Calypso, a supervillain who has also served as a love interest in the comics. .
Celebritiesptownmedia.com

The Source |Joshua Jackson Reveals ‘Queen and Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Actually Proposed To Him

Joshua Jackson appeared on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Fallon asked him about the moment he knew he wanted to marry his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith. “I knew the moment she asked me,” he responded. “She asked me, yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Joshua Jackson Is Against a Dawson's Creek Revival

Watch: Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child. Joshua Jackson does not want to wait for a Dawson's Creek revival. In fact, he doesn't want one at all. The 43-year-old actor, who launched to international fame after making his debut as Pacey on the WB show 23 years ago, was asked about the idea of a televised Dawson's Creek reunion special—reminiscent of the Friends one that aired in May on HBO Max, or a revival—similar to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That....
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy