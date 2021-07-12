Hogwarts Legacy Will Apparently Feature Some Sinister Magic

Outright Games dropped a brand new trailer today for The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem, showing off more of the gameplay. This four-player co-op will have you running all around the infamous mansion as you will work together to solve puzzles and make your way through obstacles, all based around the new movie series about the delightfully gruesome family. The new trailer is super short, shorter than we'd like to see considering the game is set to be released on September 24th for consoles and PC. But we have it for you here down at the bottom for you to enjoy.