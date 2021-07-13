Cancel
Protests

Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba

By The Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Cuba is known for mammoth, officially sanctioned gatherings to celebrate the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and May Day, while even very much smaller anti-government demonstrations like those Sunday are very rare on the tightly controlled island. Some of the most significant protests:. —Aug. 5-6, 1994: Thousands of Cubans take...

www.startribune.com

News Break
News Break
News Break
Florida State

Some Central Floridians protest for change in Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. — While several people in the Central Florida community rally to support the Cuban protestors calling for change, some just hope for humanitarian aid to help the Caribbean country through the global pandemic. What You Need To Know. Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Cuba. Local Central...
Laredo, TX

Cuba protests gain U.S. support

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Support is growing in the U.S. for protesters in Cuba following one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the island’s recent history. Thousands of Cubans marched in protest against the government as the country is going through its worst economic crisis in decades. Supporters flooded the streets...
Protests

Separated By More Than Just Borders, Cubans Abroad React To The Largest Protests In Cuba In Over 60 Years

Last Sunday people in Cuba mobilized to protest the worst health crisis in years. Prior to the protests, artists and journalists throughout the country had pleaded for humanitarian aid by using the hashtag #SOSCuba on social media platforms. Initially, the protests were aimed at requesting medical aid in response to vaccine, food, and supply shortages because of COVID, but many protestors are now advocating for freedom of expression along with other political demands. Some of these events have turned violent at the hands of the Cuban authorities, engendering deep divisions among Cubans worldwide, some of whom urged for U.S. military intervention, which to many critics appears to ignore the historically terrifying consequences of U.S. military action in Cuba, Latin America, and the world. As demonstrated in late 2020, in an artist-led rally at the Cuban Ministry of Culture, Cubans simply want an open dialogue with the authorities, and an end to the violence. Its diaspora all over North America has been glued to their social media accounts, distraught over the news.
Protests
Vice

Cuba’s Crackdown on Protesters Is Getting Even More Brutal

Since Cubans spilled onto the streets last weekend in a startling show of rebellion against their communist government, the authorities have ratcheted up their repression. Over the past four days, social media platforms have been filled with videos of violent arrests. Soldiers have blocked the streets to stop protesters from entering public squares, and the government has deployed plainclothes police and civilian shock troops to battle demonstrators.
Florida State

Florida Democrats Politicize Bipartisan Support of Protests in Cuba

After the protests in Cuba against the “satanic nightmare” regime, which are taking place in response to decades of oppression and human rights violations, began to unfold, it seemed as if both Republicans and Democratic would refrain from politicizing the historic event. The bipartisan condemnation of the Cuban regime transcended across political party lines, but Florida Democrats reverted to politicizing the protests shortly after they began.
Advocacy
WHYI Y100

Camila Cabello, Pitbull, Gloria Estefan & More React To Protests In Cuba

Hundreds of South Floridians have taken to the streets in solidarity with Cuban demonstrators over troubling socioeconomic conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Cuban and American flags have been flying from crowds alongside signs and chants for freedom. A new hashtag, #SOSCuba, has also sprung up to signal one's support for the cause.
Florida State

Protests for Cuba continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Outside city hall in West Palm Beach, dozens of Cuban Americans among others gathered in solidarity and continued to pound the pavement denouncing the communist government in Cuba. Cities across Florida and the country are now calling on elected officials here in the United States to use a heavy hand and intervene so the people living in Cuba can see democracy.
Protests

GI protest against injustice in Cuba

Dozens of kolaches are being made for the upcoming 45th annual South Central Nebraska Czech Festival. It's happening in Hastings on Saturday. Lingering clouds to give way to more sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures. VOD Recordings. Discover Grand Island focuses on workforce retention. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. By...
Protests

Scenes From The Cuba Protests

Thousands took to the streets across Cuba this week, demanding food, electricity, medicine –and just plain freedom. Cuba’s seen many protests over the years. But these were historic, says Cuba expert Ted Henken:. “The difference is this is no longer a handful of dissidents, journalists and artists," he says. "This...
Protests

Cuba protests: Seminarian released by police

Rafael Cruz Dévora, a seminarian who was arrested on Monday after participating in protests of Cuba’s communist government, was released Thursday. Protests took place across Cuba July 11-12. Protesters cited concerns about inflation, shortages of food and medicine, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some protesters were beaten, and at least 100...
POTUS

There's More To The 'Unprecedented' Cuba Protests Than Just Food Shortages

We're going to spend the next few minutes focusing on two countries that have experienced significant protests and serious unrest over the past week. We're talking about South Africa and Cuba. We're hoping to understand the factors that brought each country to this moment. And we're going to begin with Cuba.
Advocacy

Families Protesting Communist Cuba

Protests for freedom in Cuba have been going on here locally for nearly a week and the latest was at Riverfront Plaza. The protests are not only because of COVID but also because people are suffering under the communist regime.
Americas

Long live free Cuba!

Perhaps the fact that surprised me the most the first time I visited Cuba was the ritual that all Cubans repeated every time I asked them about the Castro dictatorship in public places. They remained silent, they looked to their right, to their left, to their back and, if they certified that there were no snitches on the coast, they would break their silence and respond. First with short sentences, stammering language, and after a few minutes with endless babbling in which you determined that this was what it is, one of the most repressive regimes on the face of the earth. I left without meeting a single Cuban who did not do the same. A dark rite that, as I have seen on other trips, remains unfortunately intact.

