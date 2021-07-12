Flank Steak with Charred Scallion & Furikake Butter

What are some dishes that come to mind when you think of Cantonese cuisine? I think of wok-tossed stir-fries, dim sum, and char siu. Char siu is a Cantonese phrase, also spelled as char siew, or cha shao in Mandarin, which translates to “fork roast.” It refers to a type of barbecued pork where the meat is marinated in a sweet, savory sauce until all the flavors meld. Then it’s roasted to perfection, creating that signature charred exterior. Today, I’m sharing an effortless vegetarian dish inspired by char siu. It involves less time than the original, but keeps all the same umami savoriness. First, the tofu is coated with a thick layer of cornstarch, then pan-fried until golden brown. This crispy crust is much needed for the char siu look and texture. After coating with a savory sauce, it’s ready to be served as is. Or you can add a bonus sweet sauce and pair it with fragrant rice.