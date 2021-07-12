Cancel
Flank Steak with Charred Scallion & Furikake Butter

By Tara Holland
rachaelraymag.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis recipe originally appeared in our Summer 2021 issue. Get the magazine here. 4 whole scallions, plus chopped scallion, for garnish. Trim 4 scallions, then halve lengthwise. Heat 1 tbsp. oil in heavy skillet over high. Add scallion halves and cook, stirring often, until charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer scallions to a plate. Reduce heat to medium-high. Add remaining 1 tbsp. oil to skillet. Season steak, then add to skillet. Cook, turning once, until it reaches desired doneness, about 8 minutes for medium-rare. Let rest while you make the butter. Finely chop charred scallions. In bowl, stir butter, charred scallions, garlic, furikake, and chili flakes. Slice steak against the grain; top with butter and chopped fresh scallions.

#Flank Steak#Scallions#Furikake#Food Drink#Chili Flakes
