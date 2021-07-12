Cancel
Edmonds, WA

Looking Back: Spanish flu pandemic focus of July 22 Walk Back in Time at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

mltnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe board members of the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery & Columbarium — and some friends — invite you to join them in person at the cemetery for their annual Walk Back in Time event at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Following a virtual tour last year, it seems we can now move ahead toward a more normal life. However, it is requested that visitors follow the current state and local guidelines for the use of face masks.

