Looking Back: Spanish flu pandemic focus of July 22 Walk Back in Time at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery
The board members of the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery & Columbarium — and some friends — invite you to join them in person at the cemetery for their annual Walk Back in Time event at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Following a virtual tour last year, it seems we can now move ahead toward a more normal life. However, it is requested that visitors follow the current state and local guidelines for the use of face masks.mltnews.com
Comments / 0