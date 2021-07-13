Cancel
Protests

Some of the more notable protests staged in Cuba

By The Associated Press
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba is known for mammoth, officially sanctioned gatherings to celebrate the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and May Day, while even very much smaller anti-government demonstrations like those Sunday are very rare on the tightly controlled island. Some of the most significant protests:. —Aug. 5-6, 1994: Thousands of Cubans take...

POTUSUS News and World Report

Cuba's President Says Government Has Some Blame for Protests

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Protests for Cuba continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Outside city hall in West Palm Beach, dozens of Cuban Americans among others gathered in solidarity and continued to pound the pavement denouncing the communist government in Cuba. Cities across Florida and the country are now calling on elected officials here in the United States to use a heavy hand and intervene so the people living in Cuba can see democracy.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Local Cuban family reacts to protests in Cuba

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tensions have reached peak in Cuba, according to Chari Valdes-Pitts and her mother Dalia Valdes. People in Cuba are struggling to survive with no food available, money is tighter than ever for the masses because of the pandemic, and now because of protests in the country they say the government has cut off internet access, phone lines and electricity.
Protestspublicradioeast.org

Scenes From The Cuba Protests

Thousands took to the streets across Cuba this week, demanding food, electricity, medicine –and just plain freedom. Cuba’s seen many protests over the years. But these were historic, says Cuba expert Ted Henken:. “The difference is this is no longer a handful of dissidents, journalists and artists,” he says. “This...
ProtestsRefinery29

Separated By More Than Just Borders, Cubans Abroad React To The Largest Protests In Cuba In Over 60 Years

Last Sunday people in Cuba mobilized to protest the worst health crisis in years. Prior to the protests, artists and journalists throughout the country had pleaded for humanitarian aid by using the hashtag #SOSCuba on social media platforms. Initially, the protests were aimed at requesting medical aid in response to vaccine, food, and supply shortages because of COVID, but many protestors are now advocating for freedom of expression along with other political demands. Some of these events have turned violent at the hands of the Cuban authorities, engendering deep divisions among Cubans worldwide, some of whom urged for U.S. military intervention, which to many critics appears to ignore the historically terrifying consequences of U.S. military action in Cuba, Latin America, and the world. As demonstrated in late 2020, in an artist-led rally at the Cuban Ministry of Culture, Cubans simply want an open dialogue with the authorities, and an end to the violence. Its diaspora all over North America has been glued to their social media accounts, distraught over the news.
ProtestsKSNB Local4

GI protest against injustice in Cuba

Juneau Empire

Residents gather to support protests in Cuba

People in Cuba recently took the streets to protest deteriorating living conditions, a lack of goods and services and growing COVID-19 infections. On Saturday, Juneau residents sent long-distance support. About 25 people gathered at Mayor Bill Overstreet Park to share stories about fleeing Cuba, support family members still on the...
POTUSNPR

There's More To The 'Unprecedented' Cuba Protests Than Just Food Shortages

We're going to spend the next few minutes focusing on two countries that have experienced significant protests and serious unrest over the past week. We're talking about South Africa and Cuba. We're hoping to understand the factors that brought each country to this moment. And we're going to begin with Cuba.
AdvocacyNews4Jax.com

Families Protesting Communist Cuba

Protests for freedom in Cuba have been going on here locally for nearly a week and the latest was at Riverfront Plaza. The protests are not only because of COVID but also because people are suffering under the communist regime.
The Hill

1 person killed amid protests in Cuba

Weekend protests in Cuba left one man dead in clashes with police while roughly 100 people were arrested in the wake of the historic demonstrations, the country announced Tuesday. Cuba’s Ministry of the Interior said via state-run Radio Rebelde that a 36-year-old man was killed in a borough outside of...
Congress workers stage protests in Jaipur

Advocacywfirnews.com

Cline and Miyares weigh in on Cuba protests

An area Congressman and the Republican running for Virginia Attorney General are calling for the United States to stand with Cubans who are protesting the nation’s government. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
Long live free Cuba!

Perhaps the fact that surprised me the most the first time I visited Cuba was the ritual that all Cubans repeated every time I asked them about the Castro dictatorship in public places. They remained silent, they looked to their right, to their left, to their back and, if they certified that there were no snitches on the coast, they would break their silence and respond. First with short sentences, stammering language, and after a few minutes with endless babbling in which you determined that this was what it is, one of the most repressive regimes on the face of the earth. I left without meeting a single Cuban who did not do the same. A dark rite that, as I have seen on other trips, remains unfortunately intact.
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

More than a hundred disappeared in Cuba: this is how Castroism represses peaceful protests in the street

Cuba has rebelled against Castroism and the streets of the whole country have been filled with citizens demanding freedom, shouting “Homeland and life!». But in the first 48 hours of this civic revolt, the trace of Castro’s repression has already been seen: there is already a list of more than a hundred disappeared throughout Cuba, the wave of detainees continues to grow and the island’s communications with the exterior have been blocked.

