Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wading River, NY

With added attractions, including craft beer, Bakewicz Farms puts down roots in Wading River

By Grant Parpan
northforker.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Justin Bakewicz first launched his farm stand on Route 25A in Wading River five years ago he didn’t think he’d last too long at the location. The property was owned by a home builder and he figured the portion of the property where he opened the modest stand selling flowers would soon be someone else’s front yard. He’d build a name for himself in Wading River, he thought, before permanently setting up shop somewhere else.

northforker.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Brookhaven, NY
City
Wading River, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#River Farm#Farm Animals#Long Island#North Fork Brewing Co#De Lea Sod Farms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...

Comments / 1

Community Policy