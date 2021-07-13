Cancel
Gossip Girl - Episode 1.04 - Fire Walks With Z - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath. While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms. Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity.

