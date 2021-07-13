Evil - F is for Fire and E is for Elevator - Reviews

2.03 - F is for Fire. This seemed like a filler episode at first like a filler, but what a filler! Here is what we learned:. Sister Andrea is a little bit more than bilingual. At least, she’s suspiciously aware of more than one or two commonly known languages. David’s been having trouble interpreting some of the hings that Leland added to the sigil, and he shows the pictures to Sister Andrea to see if she can help. Initially she’s horrified that David has the images, and refuses to have anything to do with it, won’t even look at it. The sigils are not something ordinary Catholics should see. But when David tells her the group’s concerns about the fertility clinic and the children being born there, she picks up a notepad and quickly decodes a name: Mathilda Mowbray.