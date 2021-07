Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" episode of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Season 17 of The Bachelorette is as dramatic as could be expected with hometowns fast-approaching and one of the remaining suitors taking himself out of competition to go be with his son this week, but then the show took a break from the heartache for the annual "Men Tell All" episode that brought the eliminated men back and unleashed them to drop the gossip that didn't make earlier episodes' final cut. In the process. Connor Brennan was called upon to relive the experience of being cut from The Bachelorette because his kissing wasn't enough for Katie, but he found some surprising redemption by the end thanks to an audience member.