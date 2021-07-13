Instant Karma - Series Adaptation in Development at HBO Max

HBO Max already had one animated spinoff of Game of Thrones in the works, and now a report says two more are on the way. According to THR, the WarnerMedia streaming service is now in development on at least three animated projects spinning off from HBO’s iconic fantasy series. Details are available on one of the three, which will be set in the Imperial China-inspired Golden Empire of Yi Ti which was never seen in the series but was briefly referenced in a book seen in season seven.