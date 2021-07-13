Cancel
Instant Karma - Series Adaptation in Development at HBO Max

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising writer Ritza Bloom [...] is developing a TV adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s Instant Karma. The project is currently in the works at HBO Max as a half-hour single-cam family dramedy series. Bloom is writing, while author Meyer [...] is set as co-exec producer. The book, which was published in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy