FULTON, NY – If you are a fan of Modified racing, then the Fulton Speedway is where you want to be this Saturday, July 17 on Regional Truck & Trailer night at the speedway. The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will resume their June 19 35-lap feature that was postponed because of rain on lap 7. Dave Marcuccilli and Marshall Hurd will lead the star-studded 34-car field back to the green.