Wisconsin State

Colleget notes: Marquette, Wisconsin Lutheran, Viterbo, Valdosta, Milwaukee, North Dakota State,

By Amber Gerber
hngnews.com
 19 days ago

Two local resident recently graduated from Marquette University. Karina Falcon Gonzalez, of Marshall, earned a bachelor degree in psychology and Autum Hirchert, of Waterloo, received a bachelor degree in journalism. UW-Milwaukee. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recently announced its spring 2021 dean’s list. The following Marshall residents were recognized: Natalie Derr,...

