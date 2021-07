After Democrats took control of the General Assembly in 2020, a common refrain emerged among Republicans who opposed legislation that raised the minimum wage and added new anti-discrimination protections for employees. “The Democrat majority has done much to diminish Virginia’s reputation for being America’s ‘best state for business,’” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James […] The post Virginia Republicans have been warning Democratic control was bad for business. CNBC disagrees. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.