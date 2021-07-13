Commercial Credit Cards: International Markets Review and Forecast, 2020-2025

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Amex Optima* is American Express’ exclusive card for those with bad credit. Available by invitation only to Amex Members who’ve settled debts with Amex in the past and who need help rebuilding credit, the card offers no rewards, no perks and charges an annual fee. With a hefty penalty APR, this card is truly for those who have no other choice.