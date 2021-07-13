US Marshals arrest CHOP murder suspect in Des Moines Monday

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested Marcel Long, 19, in Des Moines for 1st degree murder.

Long – wanted by the Seattle Police Department for a shooting death that occurred near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest “CHOP” (aka CHAZ) Zone in June of 2020 – was arrested while walking along S. 216th Street near 14th Avenue S. in Des Moines (map below).

During the investigation, members of the PNVOTF developed information that Long was staying at an apartment complex nearby. Law Enforcement identified Long, and after a brief foot chase occurred, he was taken into custody and transported to the Seattle Police Department.

Richard Craig, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal said:

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners will not tolerate such violence in our communities. We are committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of calm to the community.”

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Western District of Washington and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Seattle Police Department, Washington Department of Corrections, King County Sheriff’s Office and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Since its creation in 2010, the PNVOTF has arrested almost 14,000 violent fugitives for various offenses including homicide, failure to register as a sex offender, sex crimes, firearms, and federal probation violations.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.