Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, WA

US Marshals arrest CHOP murder suspect in Des Moines Monday

Posted by 
Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 15 days ago

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the U.S. Marshals-led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) arrested Marcel Long, 19, in Des Moines for 1st degree murder.

Long – wanted by the Seattle Police Department for a shooting death that occurred near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest “CHOP” (aka CHAZ) Zone in June of 2020 – was arrested while walking along S. 216th Street near 14th Avenue S. in Des Moines (map below).

During the investigation, members of the PNVOTF developed information that Long was staying at an apartment complex nearby. Law Enforcement identified Long, and after a brief foot chase occurred, he was taken into custody and transported to the Seattle Police Department.

Richard Craig, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal said:

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners will not tolerate such violence in our communities. We are committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of calm to the community.”

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Western District of Washington and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Seattle Police Department, Washington Department of Corrections, King County Sheriff’s Office and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Since its creation in 2010, the PNVOTF has arrested almost 14,000 violent fugitives for various offenses including homicide, failure to register as a sex offender, sex crimes, firearms, and federal probation violations.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

Comments / 0

Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
162
Followers
387
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Des Moines, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Des Moines, WA
Government
City
Des Moines, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Us Marshals#Shooting#Pnvotf Rrb#U S Marshal#The U S Marshals Service#Http Www Usmarshals Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy