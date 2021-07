Macy Emgarten held a potent Newell-Fonda lineup in check, but the Mustangs scored a run on a wild pitch in the 4th inning. She allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out one. Exira-EHK had a double from Quinn Grubbs along with singles for Hannah Nelson, Mollie Rasmussen, Gemini Goodwin, Makenzie Riley, and Macy Emgarten.