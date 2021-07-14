3 people seriously injured in South Windsor crash

Police say there was a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 5 and Governor's highway between a truck and tow truck. Multiple people were injured.

Police added that three people were taken to the hospital with "serious physical injuries." One person suffered only minor injuries.

The Metro Traffic Services were called to the scene to help and the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Truebig at 860-644-2551.

South Windsor police posted on their Facebook page Tuesday asking the public to help find a dog, named Kelly, that was in the car at the time of the crash. She was soon found and reunited with her family.

