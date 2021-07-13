3-way agreement for vo-tech, county expansion project approved
A cost-sharing and mutual cooperation agreement between Hernando County, Hernando County School Board, and Pasco-Hernando State College for Construction of New Government Center, New Technical Center, and Corporate College came before the Board of County Commissioners on June 22, 2021. The project, called the Hernando County Citizens Center for Success, will be constructed on 17.94 acres of county-owned property located at the Brooksville-Tampa Regional Airport (BKV). The commission voted unanimously to approve the Interlocal Mutual Cooperation And Cost Sharing Agreement.www.hernandosun.com
