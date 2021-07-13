Noise ordinance sent back for more changes

The Washington City Council sent an ordinance that would regulate the noise within the city back to City Attorney Tim Dant for a few more revisions Monday night. After a public hearing that lasted more than 30 minutes and some additional discussion during the council meeting, it was decided to set the decibel level to 80 and that decibel reading would be taken outside as close to the point of complaint as possible. A final reading on the ordinance will now be held at the July 26 meeting. Due to deadline, more on the noise ordinance will appear in the Thursday paper.