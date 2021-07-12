Now is the time to shine for goldfinches

With most of our songbirds having completed nesting, our spectacular goldfinches are just beginning. It’s now 24-karat-pure goldfinch time. Goldfinches are different marvels of nature. Unlike all our other songbirds that feed their babies almost exclusively on high protein and fatty caterpillars and other insects, goldfinches need to feed their babies a diet comprised entirely of special seeds, which aren’t yet ripe when all the other songbirds are nesting. So, goldfinches are at their showiest now – and territorial to boot. The fact that they got into their spectacular plumage early with other songbirds just signifies that they formed their pair bond extra early.