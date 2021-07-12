Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Now is the time to shine for goldfinches

telegram.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith most of our songbirds having completed nesting, our spectacular goldfinches are just beginning. It’s now 24-karat-pure goldfinch time. Goldfinches are different marvels of nature. Unlike all our other songbirds that feed their babies almost exclusively on high protein and fatty caterpillars and other insects, goldfinches need to feed their babies a diet comprised entirely of special seeds, which aren’t yet ripe when all the other songbirds are nesting. So, goldfinches are at their showiest now – and territorial to boot. The fact that they got into their spectacular plumage early with other songbirds just signifies that they formed their pair bond extra early.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fish#Commercial Fishing#Fishing Boats#Vegetarian#Green Line#T G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Pets
Related
Newburyport, MAtelegram.com

First Person: Piping plovers provide diversion on Plum Island

My sister-in-law Susie and her husband John love the Great Outdoors. When we visit them, they usually drag my old, reluctant, city-boy ass off to an Adventure with Nature. This time, it was a trip to Plum Island and the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge near Newburyport, Massachusetts. Plum Island...
Animalscambridgeday.com

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm

Big enough to be mistaken for a hummingbird, the Nessus Sphinx moth starts as a giant worm. While walking along the Minuteman Bike Path recently, I saw out of the corner of my eye what I thought was a large wasp darting among bushes. Looking more closely, I saw it was a hummingbird – and as I watched still longer and got a better view, I realized I was not observing a hummingbird at all, but rather a Nessus Sphinx moth, a large daytime moth that looks and acts like a hummingbird. The moth has propellerlike wings and proportions similar to those of a hummingbird. It also has a short, birdlike tail.
AnimalsSlate

The most frightening invasive species isn’t a plant or bug or fish.

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There is no agent of ecological imperialism more ferocious than the wild pig. Wherever Europeans invaded, from the Americas to Australia, so did their pigs, many of which escaped into the countryside to wreak havoc. The beasts tear through native plants and animals, they spread disease, they destroy crops, and they reconstruct whole ecosystems in their wake. They’re not so much pests as they are chaos embodied.
Chelsea, MAtelegram.com

'Oh my God, this is real': First VaxMillions winners revealed

BOSTON - One of the first things Darrell Washington did when the state contacted him with news he'd won the first $1 million prize in the VaxMillions giveaway was to turn to Google. "I received a call and then I received an email, and me being the research person, I'm...
AnimalsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Emerald ash borer solution? Parasitic wasps

The emerald ash borer (EAB) is a half-inch long, green buprestid or jewel beetle. It’s an invasive insect native to Asia, believed to have made its way to the United States on solid wood packing material carried in cargo ships or on airplanes. EAB was first discovered in the U.S....
Fitchburg, MAtelegram.com

First 'Camp Day' for all ages at Polar Park major success

WORCESTER — When the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox relocated from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the Canal District, many of the club’s traditions made its way up Route 146. Its biggest, known as “Camp Day,” made its first appearance Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park and it was a...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

$379M residential housing construction boom overwhelms Worcester construction businesses

WORCESTER — Last summer, when hundreds of thousands of companies across the country closed through the pandemic, Eastland Partners was doing alright. The Worcester-based construction and development company had bought an excess of lumber and appliances in late March as the state was locking down, anticipating the supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and the inevitable shortage of necessary home-building supplies.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Last Call with Eric Nichols, exhibition producer and gallery coordinator for Exposure 2021

Eric Nichols, professor of photography at Worcester State University and native Worcesterite, has watched his city rapidly evolve from a former factory town to an artistic and cultural hub. While he’s witnessed these developments with no small amount of pride, now he wants others to see it, too. As a member of the board of directors for the Photographic Resource Center, a Cambridge-based arts nonprofit, he was instrumental in getting the organization's flagship exhibition, "Exposure 2021," to be held at WSU’s Mary Cosgrove Dolphin Gallery from July 9 to Aug. 20. He sat down with Last Call to discuss his larger goal of bringing in attention traditionally held by Boston and Cambridge.
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Mechanics Hall is seeking volunteers

WORCESTER — Mechanics Hall is actively seeking volunteers to assist the staff and support its mission to offer it "as the gathering place for experiences that inspire, enrich, and enlighten generations." In an announcement, Mechanics Hall said volunteer opportunities for those age 18+ include greeting clients, guests, and patrons, ushering...
Hobbiestelegram.com

Outdoors: Fear and loathing in skyrocketing fish prices to the misunderstood wasp

The figures are in, and they show that fishing is a tough way to make a living. In 2020, over 4 million pounds of black sea bass were brought to the docks by commercial fishermen. While market prices skyrocketed typically anywhere from $13 to $20 per pound — and sometimes more — dealers paid helpless fishermen an average of only $2.40 per pound. Fishermen are always at the mercy of dealers who can pretty much pay as little as they want.
West Boylston, MAtelegram.com

Miss a story from the July 30 Item? Check out the links here (plus a few extras from online)

Madison Hughes, Lancaster, United States rugby sevens, Olympics https://bit.ly/3x5A1e1. New Business: West Boylston's School Yahd brings adults memories of playing like a kid https://bit.ly/3l6oCbt. Sun shines for Clinton's townwide yard sale https://bit.ly/2V4XSNU. Putting on the finishing touches https://bit.ly/3rEWWfh. Berlin, Clinton, Lancaster, Sterling, West Boylston plan concerts https://bit.ly/3l6rzJ5. Miss a story...
U.K.Atlas Obscura

The Tragic Life and Global Legacy of the Last Hawaiian Princess

This story is excerpted and adapted from Women on Waves: A Cultural History of Surfing From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions by Jim Kempton, published in July 2021 by Pegasus Books. With the destiny of a kingdom on the line, Princess Ka‘iulani, heir...

Comments / 0

Community Policy