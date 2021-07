Here we are, friends! A few short days away from another Trade Deadline and the Red Sox are in the thick of things in regards to several possible deals. This year feels a lot different than 2020 as we’re buyers now instead of trying to hold a garage sale at Fenway Park. One name that has come up over and over as a possible target for Boston is Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel. A familiar face in these parts but not one that I believe this team needs to break the bank to bring back to the organization.