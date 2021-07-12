Newburgh’s Balmville Tree, a Landmark of American History

The oldest Eastern cottonwood found anywhere was appreciated by presidents from Washington to FDR. Among local trees that have captured the imagination, it’s hard to top the Balmville Tree. Walk, bike, or drive past it now, at the corner of River and Balmville roads in the Town of Newburgh, and it’s essentially a stump. But even at that, it’s huge. The “stump” is more than 15 feet high and 25 feet around — giving just a sense of the power it held for centuries at a key place and time of American history.