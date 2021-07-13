Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

MySanAntonio
 15 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Reinforcement Learning#Odsc West 2021#Prweb#Nlp#Uc Berkeley#The Virtual Ai Expo#Hp#Sas#Eventx Ai#Odsc Com California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Google
Related
Businessaithority.com

Nextiles Launches Software Development Kit, Enabling All Industries To Access Novel Data Capture And Machine Learning Insights

Leader in smart fabric technology now has the capability to integrate its human performance data into applications across a variety of industries, including wellness and professional sports. Nextiles, a textiles manufacturing startup that blends traditional sewing techniques with printed circuit boards to create smart fabric, announced a newly designed software...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science vs Deep Learning

When doing a search for data science versus deep learning, the results are surprising. Most of the articles that show up are comparing data science to machine learning, which is of course useful, but not as relevant as comparing it directly to deep learning. With that being said, that is the purpose of this article — to compare, directly, these two popular fields of study. While there are comparisons out there, I wanted to give my professional comparison from my experience — hence, the opinion label of this article. Keep on reading below if you would like to find out why these two fields are different, and what makes them similar.
Marketsinformation-age.com

The biggest data science trends in banking

This article will explore the biggest data science trends in the banking sector, as identified by experts in the field. The banking sector has been leveraging data science capabilities in order to accelerate operations and increase flexibility. As an industry with highly sensitive data at its disposal, data science has also played a role in strengthening security, particularly through enhanced identity management. In this article, we explore the biggest data science trends that have emerged within the banking sector.
SoftwareForbes

Machine Learning Can Set Your Document Data Free - Here’s How

IDC predicts that worldwide data will exceed 175 zettabytes by 2025, from 45 zettabytes in 2019. That’s a lot of data! Business data makes up a significant portion of it. But unfortunately, 80% of all business data is trapped in unstructured formats such as documents, emails, images, and PDFs. Converting unstructured, handwritten, scanned documents into digital, searchable, computer-readable documents is one of the biggest challenges faced by many organizations.
Softwaredataversity.net

Machine Learning Transformed: Data Quality and Operational Necessities

Machine learning elicits mixed reactions. On the one hand, some consider machine learning a company’s new super power that has “swept enterprise technology, using mass amounts of data and algorithms to make predictions.” At the same time machine learning has been considered an overhyped fad and a panacea, failing to deliver. While both can be true, companies need to factor in machine learning to automate business.
Marketsdatasciencecentral.com

Dominant Data Science Developments in 2021

There's nothing constant in our lives but change. Over the years, we’ve seen how businesses have become more modern, adopting the latest technology to boost productivity and increase the return on investment. Data analytics, big data, artificial intelligence, and data science are the trending keywords in the current scenario. Enterprises...
TechnologyBeta News

Why data analytics will be vital in the hybrid working arena

A quick look at the Forbes Global 2000 will tell you that not many businesses stand the test of time. To endure throughout the ages, organizations must regularly adapt and reinvent themselves to keep up with new developments. Never has this received wisdom been more apt than throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, where many businesses have had to adjust their offerings and operations to stay relevant in the remote climate.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Business intelligence: mastering masses of data with machine learning

According to the manufacturer, the Vertica 11 analytics platform brings some improvements and enhancements compared to version 10, which was presented in spring 2020. Vertica is aimed at companies that use processes such as machine learning and self-service to access their data silos distributed across various clouds and regions. Want to facilitate container workflows. According to the manufacturer, users should be able to choose from various deployment options with improved automation functions.
EngineeringNature.com

An industry perspective on machine learning

Google Applied Science is a division of Google Research that applies computational methods, and in particular machine learning, to a broad range of scientific problems. Patrick Riley, until recently one of their software engineers and now head of artificial intelligence at Relay Therapeutics, talks to Nature Reviews Materials about his experience working on machine-learning projects in an industrial setting.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Breaking ‘bad data’ with machine learning

“An underlying issue that most enterprise organizations struggle with is that their data is a disaster,” noted Anthony Deighton, chief product officer at AI-powered data unification company Tamr. Deighton was moderating a panel at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 event today, which delved into practical and academic perspectives on how companies — particularly financial institutions — can use machine learning (ML) to improve the quality and reliability of their data.
Computersarxiv.org

Hybrid Model and Data Driven Algorithm for Online Learning of Any-to-Any Path Loss Maps

Learning any-to-any (A2A) path loss maps, where the objective is the reconstruction of path loss between any two given points in a map, might be a key enabler for many applications that rely on device-to-device (D2D) communication. Such applications include machine-type communications (MTC) or vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications. Current approaches for learning A2A maps are either model-based methods, or pure data-driven methods. Model-based methods have the advantage that they can generate reliable estimations with low computational complexity, but they cannot exploit information coming from data. Pure data-driven methods can achieve good performance without assuming any physical model, but their complexity and their lack of robustness is not acceptable for many applications. In this paper, we propose a novel hybrid model and data-driven approach that fuses information obtained from datasets and models in an online fashion. To that end, we leverage the framework of stochastic learning to deal with the sequential arrival of samples and propose an online algorithm that alternatively and sequentially minimizes the original non-convex problem. A proof of convergence is presented, along with experiments based firstly on synthetic data, and secondly on a more realistic dataset for V2X, with both experiments showing promising results.
ComputersComputer Weekly

Beware the 1% view of data science

This is a guest blogpost by Shaun McGirr, AI Evangelist, Dataiku. As data science and AI become more widely used, two separate avenues of innovation are becoming clear. One avenue, written about and discussed publicly by individuals working at Google, Facebook and peer companies, depends on access to effectively infinite resources.
Computersmathworks.com

Machine-Learning-for-Regression

Created with R2021a. Compatible with R2021a and later releases. This package contains several live scripts and supporting files that teach the basics of machine learning for regression. The materials are designed to be flexible and can be easily modified to accommodate a variety of teaching and learning methods. These include a brief background, interactive illustrations, tasks, reflection questions, a real-world application in electricity load forecasting, and guided exercises for the different concepts explored. The module can be used to provide a light introduction to the terminology and concepts in machine learning, centered around regression. The overarching goal is to familiarize students with the typical workflow, setup, and considerations involved in solving regression problems with machine learning.
EngineeringExecutiveBiz

DTRA Seeks Info on AI, Machine Learning, Data Science Tech Capabilities

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency wants information on companies, universities and other organizations working on artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science technologies that could help counter weapons of mass destruction and other emerging threats. DTRA intends to use AI, ML and data science tools to improve decision-making and situational...
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Data Science Applications

The advent of the digital age is considered one of the most revolutionary eras in human history. The digital revolution colloquially called the ‘third industrial revolution, started with the shift from analog and mechanical technologies to digital technologies. This shift introduced the field of computer science and its related technologies.
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

EHR Data Boosts Machine Learning Algorithms for Chronic Disease

- By using machine learning algorithms, researchers examined if creating a large-scale electronic health record (EHR) data-based lung cancer cohort could be effective in studying a patient’s prognosis and estimating survival. The cohort study was recently published in JAMA. Across the world, lung cancer is one of the most diagnosed...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Design Patterns for Machine Learning

With Machine learning all over the place, it is becoming increasingly important to capture best practices and solutions to tackle common ML problems. Design patterns are a way of capturing these problems and providing reusable answers using generic and well-proven ML designs. They are ways of thinking when designing solutions or building ML systems.
Computer Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

5 Differences Between Data Scientists and Machine Learning Engineers

Before we start, I want to mention that some data science roles require both of the skills from both of these positions. So, yes, some data scientists are required to be machine learning engineers as well. But, there is still a great number of roles that have more well-defined requirements that are not as much overlapping. With that being said, if we are to look at positions where these roles are separate, as personally, I have experienced, then we can look at their differences. Overall, it is best to check a job description to obtain the most relevant skills per role. However, the main themes that separate both roles are still very much relevant across the board. There are five main differences that I will be discussing below, so keep on reading if you would like to learn more about what makes a data scientist and machine learning engineer different with examples.
ComputersForbes

How To Use Video To Power Hybrid Learning And Communication

Sam Thompson is a Director at Kaltura. He helps companies and schools better engage their learners and workers online. After more than a year of working from home, many workers are returning to the office, while many others don’t plan to. As workers transition from remote-only to hybrid workplaces, learning and development (L&D) teams should continue to leverage and adapt their remote learning technologies in order to upskill and train employees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy