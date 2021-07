Beverly/Salem 11, Leominster 0: The bats stayed hot in the state playoffs at Qunicy, where Beverly/Salem is the lone undefeated team left and has now scored 34 runs in its three victories. Brennan Frost's RBI single in the first got Beverly/Salem off on the right foot while Nick Fox, Noah Guanci, Tyler Petrosino and Logan Petrosino continue to pile up the big hits. Will Foglietta also had a great for Beverly/Salem, which topped Natick 9-4 in a come from behind win led by Guanci and Frost on Sunday night.