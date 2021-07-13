Cancel
Ottawa Hills, OH

TARTA gets support it sought from Rossford and Ottawa Hills

By Kate Snyder
Toledo Blade
 15 days ago

Councils for Ottawa Hills and Rossford approved resolutions Monday to let Lucas County become a new member of Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority. TARTA is once again seeking to change its local revenue stream from a property tax to a sales tax, and extend bus service throughout Lucas County. And this time, rather than needing unanimous approval, a provision in Ohio’s budget law means that just a majority — four of seven — need to adopt the resolution.

www.toledoblade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rossford City Council#Maumee City Council#Sylvania
Comments / 0

