Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Whitley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN ALLEN...SOUTHEASTERN WHITLEY AND NORTHERN HUNTINGTON COUNTIES At 909 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Huntington, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Huntington, Churubusco, Andrews, Aboite, Roanoke, Laud, Nine Mile, Bowerstown, Dunfee, Blue Lake, Goblesville, Coesse, Wallen, Raber, Collins, Arcola, Mahon, Rolling Hills and Lake Everett. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 near mile marker 3, between mile markers 7 and 8, and between mile markers 25 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana near mile marker 291, and between mile markers 294 and 316. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Rainfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour are expected with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.