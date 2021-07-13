Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.