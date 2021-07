MINT HILL, NC – The Mint Hill American Legion Baseball team advanced to the Area IV Championship round of the Legion State Playoffs by winning the best of 5 series 3 to 1. The ‘Boys of Summer’ continue to outslug their opponents with gutty performances by their pitching staff after losing their top two starters. Jeremy Beamen departed for college early, and Independence High School ace Carson Gesing has been sidelined resting his arm. He has been handling much of the DH role for the home team. So it will be up to the arms of Wilson Lohrer, Ick Cirino, Sam House, Adam Wilkerson, Timmy Cotton, and Taylor Moser to carry the load.