Takefusa Kubo has now been playing in LaLiga for two seasons in a row. He signed for Real Madrid in 2019, and since then he has had loan spells at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe. The first one at Mallorca was an overall success. I think that Kubo learned a lot about the league and its style during that time span, but he couldn’t save Mallorca from relegation. He had a free role at Mallorca; he was given the keys to the offense, and he handled stuff pretty well.