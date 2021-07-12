Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 years Probation

700WLW
700WLW
 16 days ago
Cleveland , OH - Former Nickelodeon actor, Drake Bell, was sentenced to two years probation today on multiple charges for crimes against a child. Last month, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick also sentenced Bell to 200 hours of community service, which he can serve in California, and ordered that he has no contact with the victim.

Cincinnati's News Radio 700WLW! Home of the Bill Cunningham show, Mike McConnell, Scott Sloan, Eddie & Rocky, Lance McAlister, and flagship station of the Cincinnati Reds!

