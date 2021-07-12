Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 years Probation

Cleveland , OH - Former Nickelodeon actor, Drake Bell, was sentenced to two years probation today on multiple charges for crimes against a child. Last month, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick also sentenced Bell to 200 hours of community service, which he can serve in California, and ordered that he has no contact with the victim.