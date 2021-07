The Brandywine Polo Club gets better with age and shares some of its successes over the course of a long history in the Main Line region. If Elizabeth Hedley had a theme song, it would almost certainly be “I’ve Been Everywhere.” The marketing expert has helped boost the fortunes of polo clubs across the United States, from Palm Beach, Fl., to Wyoming. Hedley has spent the past three summers at the Brandywine Polo Club, helping the organization solidify its status as a powerhouse member of the area’s equestrian community.