As gardeners, many of us are obsessed with the weather. We want to know temperatures--high and lows, humidity and of course, rainfall. Early in the week, it was dry, but the temperatures were mild and the humidity was low, so it was quite pleasant to be outside. That changed quickly by late in the week, and has just intensified every day since. Interestingly enough, we have had frequent quick bursts of rain, some lasting a nano-second, while others lasted over 30 minutes--today I got over 2 inches of rain in a very short period of time--and that was after I had spent hours watering! When one of the quick rains passes, it feels like you are stepping into a sauna to be outside. Not pleasant gardening weather.