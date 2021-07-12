Abandoned Sailboat to be Transformed into Art Project on Main Street

The Town of Frisco and MakeFrisco are collaborating with Sunny Side Up Art Studio and the Frisco Fun Club on a public art display. A sailboat that has been abandoned for over decade has been relocated from the Frisco Bay Marina to the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade to use as a canvas for a community art project. On the morning of July 8, Frisco Bay Marina staff moved the sailboat to the decorative brick bump-out on 3rd Avenue, next to the Frisco/Copper Mountain Visitor Information.