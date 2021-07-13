Monday Evening Weather Update

Some hot temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs will reach the lower to middle 90s. Factoring in the humidity, we may see heat index values over 100, especially on Wednesday. With the heat and humidity in play, there will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center is also highlighing our area with a Sligh Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday and a lesser risk Wednesday, but it highly dependent on storm development. The chance of storms is low, but any that would dev;elop would be strong. After Wednesday, cooler and drier conditions arrive to finish the workweek as highs return to the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.