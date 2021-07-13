Cancel
Monday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms this evening and then warm and muggy toward morning. Tracking the rain chances for your Tuesday with tonight's weather update.

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

EnvironmentKIMT

Sean's Weather 7/27

Some hot temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs will reach the lower to middle 90s. Factoring in the humidity, we may see heat index values over 100, especially on Wednesday. With the heat and humidity in play, there will also be chances for showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center is also highlighing our area with a Sligh Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather on Tuesday and a lesser risk Wednesday, but it highly dependent on storm development. The chance of storms is low, but any that would dev;elop would be strong. After Wednesday, cooler and drier conditions arrive to finish the workweek as highs return to the lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Environmentfox5atlanta.com

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Strong to severe t-storms this evening across metro ATL will give way to warm and muggy conditions overnight and into Wednesday. The hottest days of the year are straight ahead. Here is the breakdown.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
EnvironmentWTKR

First Warning Forecast: Typical summer-like pattern, highs in the 90s with a pop-up storm

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. We're tracking a typical summer-like pattern this week with heat, humidity and a pop-up shower or storm. Hot and humid today with highs near 90, but feeling closer to the mid and upper 90s. The frontal system stalled across the area will continue to washout today, but scattered storms will be possible, especially across North Carolina. Any storms that form could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

