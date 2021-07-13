COVID cases up in Nebraska for third straight week, but growth is leveling off
Nebraska’s tally of new COVID-19 cases increased last week for the third straight week, although the rate of growth that led the nation for two weeks is leveling off. The state recorded 489 cases for the week ending Thursday, the last time Nebraska figures were updated in state case data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was up from 456 the preceding week and 253 the week before that.omaha.com
