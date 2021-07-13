Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Uncle Kracker to perform at Mid-State Fair

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DrAb_0aux5s8S00

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that music star Uncle Kracker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. This concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is free with paid fair admission.

Uncle Kracker is having more fun than ever, and it certainly shows with the recent release of his

single “Floatin’.” The feel-good track recorded in Nashville couples Uncle Kracker’s heartfelt, infectious lyrics with a country groove that will keep fans smiling. Uncle Kracker will be showcasing his tried-and-true hits along with some new tunes in sheds across the country this summer.

His live show continues to get bigger and better with every tour. His 2000 major label debut, Double Wide, fittingly went double-platinum and yielded #1 smash “Follow Me.” Its 2002 follow-up No Stranger To Shame reached gold status and spawned cross-format hits such as “In A Little While” and the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” which set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart, topping their #1 run on the Adult Contemporary radio charts for a staggering 28 weeks.

Before Uncle Kracker flew up the charts for 5 weeks at #1 with “When the Sun Goes Down,” a duet with good friend Kenny Chesney, country music might’ve seemed an odd place to find the Detroit-based good-time Kid Rock alumni. But after a few summer tours with Chesney, Uncle Kracker reached country’s Top 10 with his double-platinum crossover hit “Smile.” Then, 2012 saw him fully embrace his country side with his critically acclaimed fifth outing, Midnight Special produced by Keith Stegall which leaves no doubt this feel-good rocker is exactly where he should be.

In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced. The State of California strongly recommends that guests be fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event, or wear a face covering.

Comments / 0

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uncle Kracker
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Dobie Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Radio#Adult Contemporary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Walla Walla, WAKIMA TV

Chicago to perform at Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days is excited to have the band Chicago kick off the first day of the fair on September 1st at 8:00pm. The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days theme this year is Stars and Stripes and Country Nights and runs from September 1st – September 5th.
Christian County, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Len To Perform At Chilli Cookoff At Christian County Fair

For Jonathan Len, singing has been something that he has always wanted to do. Len got his start in Paducah Kentucky and built a style on 1950’s R&B and classic country music. Len said he watched Back to the Future and when he heard Johnny B. Goode, he knew that’s what he wanted to do.
Washington County, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

'Giddy with anticipation': WashCo Fair performers eager to return

After traveling performers' shows were canceled for more than a year, the Washington County Fair marks a comeback.Before the pandemic, Charlie Hurley of the touring folk band The Rock Bottom Boys felt like the group was hitting a stride. "We were like, 'Hey, look at us,'" Hurley said of the group's four shows in Texas in 2019. "Then, slap." The pandemic ground everything to a halt for performers like The Rock Bottom Boys. But events where touring groups thrive, such as the Washington County Fair, are coming back across the country, and performers are ready to show off for entertainment-deprived...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Thursday, July 22

Dwight Yoakam set to perform with special guest King Leg. –The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music legend Dwight Yoakam has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dwight Yoakam’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Jesse McCartney, Blue Oyster Cult To Perform At Maryland State Fair Concert Series

TIMONIUM, Md (WJZ) — Singer-songwriter-actor Jesse McCartney and rock band Blue Oyster Cult will perform as part of the 2021 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at the Maryland State Fair Sept. 3 and 5, respectively. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m Friday. A limited number of premium tickets will be priced at $25 each. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:30 p.m. McCartney debuted as a solo artist with the song “Beautiful Soul” from the album of the same name. He co-wrote with Ryan Tedder “Bleeding Love,” which Leona Lewis recorded. The song was nominated for the Grammy’s...
EntertainmentPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair cancels Bret Michaels’ concert

–The California Mid-State Fair on Monday afternoon canceled Bret Michaels’ concert, which was set for Wednesday. Despite following all CDC guidelines and protocol, members of the Bret Michaels’ touring entourage have possibly been exposed to Covid-19, and out of an abundance of caution, have decided to cancel the show. Interim...
Wheatland, WYpcrecordtimes.com

Eli Mosley to perform at Platte County Fair

WHEATLAND – After highly successful shows throughout the nation from Florida to California, Nashville recording artist, Eli Mosley brings a high energy and entertaining show to the Platte County Fair stage in Wheatland, for all age groups. Listen once to his music or see one of Eli Mosley’s shows, you’ll understand that he is a performer to watch. Ever since he saw Tracy Byrd on stage at six years old, he knew he would be a country music artist. To prepare, he learned to play the guitar, graduated with a university degree in both music and business and spent 6 years in the US Marine Corps. He has released three Nashville recorded and produced albums at Ocean Way Studio, Studio West and Sound Emporium. Radio stations are playing his music throughout the nation. He has toured extensively since 2014. He performs with four other musicians in his band (electric guitar, bass guitar, drums and acoustic guitars. He has opened for Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Tyler Farr, Jana Kramer, Parmalee, Jake Owen, Maren Morris and more. Eli performed for the three years at the prestigious BMI Island Hopper Songwriters Festival and is beginning to turn heads with his song writing abilities as established Nashville song writers collaborate with him. His shows rock, are fun and bring something for everyone. Watch out world! If you don’t know Eli now, you will in the near future!
Hampshire Review

State fair adds 2 concerts

LEWISBURG — Two acts — Dailey and Vincent and Jimmy Fortune — have been added to the 2021 concert series at this year’s state fair. Their concert will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, a Wednesday, with tickets going on sale today (June 30) at 10 a.m. “Jimmy Fortune...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary

Randy Travis. A living legend. While he hasn’t really been able to perform much since he suffered a stroke and subsequently underwent brain surgery back in 2013, every now and then he teams up with a fellow artist to sing different parts of some of his biggest hits. And last night, he did it again in a huge way in a surprise appearance at the historic Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville live music staple Whiskey Jam. […] The post Randy Travis Joins In On “Forever And Ever, Amen” In A Beautiful Moment At The Ryman To Celebrate Whiskey Jam’s 10th Anniversary first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brooklyn, NYcnycentral.com

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to perform at New York State Fair

Geddes, NY — Brooklyn-born rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are set to perform at the New York State Fair this summer. The pair will be at the fairgrounds on Sept. 5, with their performance beginning at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. Concert admission is included with the...
MusicPopculture

Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Missouri Statekat943.com

Missouri State Fair Wheel of Tickets

Spin the wheel and win tickets to some great concerts at the Missouri State Fair!. Erin and Matt in the Morning will play 94.3 KAT Country’s Wheel of Tickets at 7:20AM each morning this week. Be caller #4 when you hear the Wheel of Tickets Sounder and spin the wheel to see which concert you’ll be going to at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Winner will receive a pair of tickets to the concert they land on and admission tickets to the State Fair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy